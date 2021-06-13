Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Decreases Stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV reduced its position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 10.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,174 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 491 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,399 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 155,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,492,000 after purchasing an additional 42,743 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $623,000. Colony Family Offices LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $831,000. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 539,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,699,000 after purchasing an additional 140,916 shares in the last quarter. 77.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ES opened at $82.81 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $84.97. Eversource Energy has a 52 week low of $76.64 and a 52 week high of $96.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.01). Eversource Energy had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. Eversource Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is currently 66.21%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ES shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Eversource Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.67.

In other news, VP Jay S. Buth sold 3,001 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total value of $253,224.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 1,813 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.15, for a total transaction of $154,376.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,814 shares of company stock worth $1,393,521 in the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

