Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Has $390,000 Stock Holdings in MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV cut its holdings in MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,200 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 5,600 shares during the quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in MFS Multimarket Income Trust were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 274,168 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after acquiring an additional 11,421 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 273,846 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,673,000 after buying an additional 57,290 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 9.5% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 217,927 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,412,000 after buying an additional 18,945 shares during the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 11.1% in the first quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 176,720 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,145,000 after buying an additional 17,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 160,037 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $978,000 after buying an additional 23,166 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust stock opened at $6.34 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.44. MFS Multimarket Income Trust has a 1-year low of $5.52 and a 1-year high of $6.63.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.042 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th.

In other news, Director Steven E. Buller acquired 9,075 shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $58,959.24 per share, for a total transaction of $535,055,103.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 11,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $658,869,507. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

MFS Multimarket Income Trust Company Profile

MFS Multimarket Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by MFS Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe with greater emphasis on United States. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities issued by U.S. Government, foreign government, mortgage backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

