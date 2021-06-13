Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Purchases 3,354 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 79.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,602 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 3,354 shares during the quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. 89.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on MRVL. KeyCorp raised their price target on Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Marvell Technology from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Marvell Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.70.

MRVL stock opened at $52.10 on Friday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.53 and a 52 week high of $55.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.69, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.10.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last released its earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 5.25% and a negative net margin of 8.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.38%.

In other Marvell Technology news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total value of $853,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.66, for a total value of $364,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 51,071 shares of company stock worth $2,357,411. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

Featured Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL).

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.