Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Takes $439,000 Position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 9,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDVY. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,000.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF stock opened at $48.52 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.04. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a one year low of $29.71 and a one year high of $49.73.

