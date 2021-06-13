Mid-Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSVB) Short Interest Update

Mid-Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSVB) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 84.1% from the May 13th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

In other Mid-Southern Bancorp news, Director Eric A. Koch purchased 4,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.25 per share, with a total value of $63,470.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $925,171.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric A. Koch purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.20 per share, for a total transaction of $76,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,055,442.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 10,162 shares of company stock valued at $154,571 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.56% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Mid-Southern Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Mid-Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSVB) by 499,900.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,999 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.16% of Mid-Southern Bancorp worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 26.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MSVB remained flat at $$15.27 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 106 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,050. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.28. The company has a market capitalization of $48.40 million, a P/E ratio of 39.15 and a beta of 0.32. Mid-Southern Bancorp has a 1 year low of $11.75 and a 1 year high of $16.59.

Mid-Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSVB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.97 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th.

Mid-Southern Bancorp Company Profile

Mid-Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Mid-Southern Savings Bank, FSB that provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including savings, money market deposit, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers loans secured by first mortgages on one- to four-family residences, including home equity loans and lines of credit; commercial and multifamily real estate loans; construction loans secured by single-family residences; commercial and multifamily real estate loans; land and lot loans; commercial business loans; consumer loans, including new and used manufactured homes, automobiles and truck, boats, and motorcycles and recreational vehicle loans; loans secured by savings deposits and other personal loans; and unsecured consumer loans.

