Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEEC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEEC) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 53,100 shares, an increase of 212.4% from the May 13th total of 17,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 542,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

In related news, CEO Richard Macpherson bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.15 per share, for a total transaction of $28,750.00. 29.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get Midwest Energy Emissions alerts:

Separately, Taglich Brothers reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Midwest Energy Emissions in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th.

Shares of Midwest Energy Emissions stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.26. 460,840 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 263,177. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.12. Midwest Energy Emissions has a twelve month low of $0.05 and a twelve month high of $1.85.

Midwest Energy Emissions (OTCMKTS:MEEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Midwest Energy Emissions will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Midwest Energy Emissions Company Profile

Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. operates as an environmental services and technology company. It focuses on the delivery of mercury capture technologies to coal-fired power plants in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Asia. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Corsicana, Texas.

Further Reading: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Midwest Energy Emissions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Midwest Energy Emissions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.