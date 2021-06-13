Mill City Ventures III, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MCVT) Short Interest Update

Mill City Ventures III, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MCVT) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the May 13th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS MCVT remained flat at $$4.15 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.25. Mill City Ventures III has a fifty-two week low of $0.44 and a fifty-two week high of $6.90.

Mill City Ventures III, Ltd. is a principal investment firm specializing investments in debt and equity securities of public and private companies to fund their operations whether its start-up, acquisition, or growth. It primarily focuses on investing in, lending to, and making managerial assistance available to privately held and publicly traded companies.

