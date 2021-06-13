Miller Investment Management LP Buys New Shares in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)

Miller Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHO. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 10.9% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,217,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,129,000 after buying an additional 119,732 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 28.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 408,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,194,000 after buying an additional 89,549 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Water Resources ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $3,435,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 9.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 650,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,158,000 after buying an additional 54,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bard Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Water Resources ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,556,000.

Shares of NASDAQ PHO opened at $53.22 on Friday. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a twelve month low of $34.60 and a twelve month high of $53.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.19.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were issued a $0.028 dividend. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Profile

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

