Miller Investment Management LP Has $2.35 Million Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Miller Investment Management LP lifted its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,275 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the quarter. Walmart makes up 0.4% of Miller Investment Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Miller Investment Management LP’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Clark Estates Inc. NY acquired a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Walmart from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Walmart from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.20.

Shares of WMT opened at $140.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $394.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.46. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $117.01 and a one year high of $153.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.48. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 2.18%. The company had revenue of $138.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 18th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the retailer to repurchase up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.38, for a total transaction of $1,391,933.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 5,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $845,283.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,301,952 shares of company stock worth $1,731,611,404. Insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.