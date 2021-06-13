Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. Makes New Investment in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $548,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in FOX during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FOX by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of FOX in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. QS Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FOX in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in FOX by 13.9% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. 23.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get FOX alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on FOX. TheStreet lowered FOX from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of FOX from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of FOX from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. FOX currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

FOX stock opened at $36.20 on Friday. Fox Co. has a 1-year low of $24.03 and a 1-year high of $42.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The firm has a market cap of $21.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.34.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter. FOX had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 15.91%.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

Recommended Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX).

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.