Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. Makes New Investment in L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LCAAU)

Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LCAAU) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LCAAU. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in L Catterton Asia Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $3,483,000. Advisory Research Inc. bought a new position in L Catterton Asia Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,745,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of L Catterton Asia Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $757,000. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of L Catterton Asia Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $746,000. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of L Catterton Asia Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $345,000.

NASDAQ LCAAU opened at $10.01 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.03. L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.78 and a fifty-two week high of $10.49.

L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Singapore.

