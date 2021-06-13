Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. Takes $1.16 Million Position in Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB)

Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new stake in Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 15,566 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,161,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Cubic by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 108,062 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,704,000 after acquiring an additional 9,083 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cubic in the first quarter valued at about $248,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cubic by 2.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 221,945 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $16,550,000 after purchasing an additional 5,090 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Cubic by 25.2% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 13,122 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cubic in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,564,000.

Shares of CUB opened at $75.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 326.09 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.88. Cubic Co. has a 12-month low of $39.97 and a 12-month high of $78.13.

Cubic (NYSE:CUB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $343.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.09 million. Cubic had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 13.22%. Research analysts predict that Cubic Co. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cubic in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.

Cubic Company Profile

Cubic Corporation designs, integrates, and operates systems, products, and services for command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS), Cubic Mission Solutions (CMS), and Cubic Global Defense (CGD) Systems.

