Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. Takes Position in Jack Creek Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:JCICU)

Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Jack Creek Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:JCICU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $991,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Jack Creek Investment in the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Jack Creek Investment in the first quarter valued at approximately $130,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Jack Creek Investment in the first quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Jack Creek Investment in the first quarter valued at approximately $370,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Jack Creek Investment in the first quarter valued at approximately $991,000.

Jack Creek Investment stock opened at $10.10 on Friday. Jack Creek Investment Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.80 and a 1 year high of $10.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.02.

Jack Creek Investment Corp. is a blank check company. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

