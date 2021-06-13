Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) Stock Price Down 2.9% Following Insider Selling

Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) shares were down 2.9% on Friday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $21.10 and last traded at $21.24. Approximately 229 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 198,765 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.88.

Specifically, Director Luis A. Gonzalez sold 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total transaction of $6,653,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,333 shares in the company, valued at $158,410.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Luis A. Gonzalez sold 24,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total value of $550,580.29. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,877.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 727,390 shares of company stock worth $14,082,948. Insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 price target (up from $16.00) on shares of Mission Produce in a report on Monday, March 29th. Roth Capital increased their price target on Mission Produce from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Mission Produce in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mission Produce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Mission Produce has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.57.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.15.

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mission Produce, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Mission Produce by 2.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. X Square Capital LLC boosted its position in Mission Produce by 2.2% during the first quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 96,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Mission Produce by 3.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 57,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Mission Produce by 77.1% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Mission Produce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 10.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO)

Mission Produce, Inc engages in sourcing, producing, and distributing avocados in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Marketing and Distribution, and International Farming. It serves retail, wholesale, and foodservice customers. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Oxnard, California.

