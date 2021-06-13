Mithril Hits One Day Trading Volume of $15.72 Million (MITH)

Mithril (CURRENCY:MITH) traded 6.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 13th. One Mithril coin can currently be bought for $0.0575 or 0.00000148 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Mithril has traded up 1.9% against the US dollar. Mithril has a market cap of $57.46 million and approximately $15.72 million worth of Mithril was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00012809 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.14 or 0.00151983 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001090 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000010 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000562 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Mithril Profile

Mithril is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on January 8th, 2018. Mithril’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Mithril’s official message board is medium.com/mithriltoken . The official website for Mithril is mith.io . Mithril’s official Twitter account is @MithrilToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Mithril is /r/MithrilToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mithril Network is a decentralized social media platform. It allows users to mine Mithril tokens through something they named “Social Mining” that consists of each user's posting and interactions in the Mithril ecosystem. These actions will generate MITH tokens for the user to spend in Mithril Network applications such as dating services, premium content channels, and live-stream applications. The Mithril Token (MITH) is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling Mithril

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mithril directly using US dollars.

