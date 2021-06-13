Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Acquires 150,000 Shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) by 80.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 336,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF were worth $30,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IYR. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 124.5% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 35,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,001,000 after acquiring an additional 19,436 shares in the last quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $491,000. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 66,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,727,000 after acquiring an additional 2,836 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IYR opened at $104.45 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $98.45. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $75.34 and a 1-year high of $105.22.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

