Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Cuts Holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 330,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,905 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Monster Beverage worth $30,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in Monster Beverage by 299.7% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 304,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,172,000 after purchasing an additional 228,420 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Monster Beverage by 3.3% in the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 138,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,576,000 after purchasing an additional 4,430 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Monster Beverage by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 286,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,473,000 after purchasing an additional 52,086 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments grew its holdings in Monster Beverage by 53.4% in the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 250,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,863,000 after purchasing an additional 87,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter worth $342,000. 63.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on MNST. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Sunday, May 9th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.16.

Shares of Monster Beverage stock opened at $93.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $94.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.10. Monster Beverage Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.62 and a fifty-two week high of $99.24.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 26.31% and a net margin of 30.25%. The company’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Monster Beverage news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 42,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.08, for a total value of $4,068,092.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,557 shares in the company, valued at $1,384,079.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy teas and shakes, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, drug stores, foodservice customers, value stores, e-commerce retailers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

