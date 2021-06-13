Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Cuts Stock Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 19.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 229,188 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 54,306 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.06% of Ross Stores worth $27,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ROST. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 26,203 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,218,000 after buying an additional 2,847 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the fourth quarter valued at $629,000. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,158,413 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $142,265,000 after buying an additional 218,740 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 2,494 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the fourth quarter valued at $29,680,000. 83.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

In other Ross Stores news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 45,623 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.73, for a total value of $5,644,933.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 311,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,545,111.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael Balmuth sold 49,377 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total value of $6,222,983.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 49,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,193,744.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 197,741 shares of company stock valued at $24,497,649. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

ROST opened at $120.08 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $126.09. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.65 and a 12-month high of $134.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $42.82 billion, a PE ratio of 49.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.03.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.44. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 5.71%. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.29) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 145.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be issued a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.44%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ROST. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Ross Stores from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Ross Stores from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Ross Stores from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Ross Stores from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded Ross Stores from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.43.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

Recommended Story: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.