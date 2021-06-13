Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $23.58 Million Stock Position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 18.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 197,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,907 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.07% of Hilton Worldwide worth $23,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 1,406 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 20,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $15,115,000. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $249,000. 96.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HLT opened at $128.61 on Friday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.83 and a 52 week high of $132.69. The company has a market capitalization of $35.82 billion, a PE ratio of -42.59 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $124.96.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 2.24% and a negative net margin of 25.79%. The company had revenue of $874.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HLT shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Macquarie increased their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $86.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hilton Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $106.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.67.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

