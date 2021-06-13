Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 110,495 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 26.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 309,782 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 110,495 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $24,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PSX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth approximately $295,857,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,399,949 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,077,073,000 after acquiring an additional 3,727,385 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,908,454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,301,616,000 after acquiring an additional 2,490,032 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 327.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,053,018 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $213,528,000 after acquiring an additional 2,339,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 89.1% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,236,284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $156,406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053,999 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

PSX stock opened at $90.97 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.26. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $43.27 and a 1-year high of $94.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.83 billion, a PE ratio of -18.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.69.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.40) by $0.24. Phillips 66 had a negative return on equity of 6.12% and a negative net margin of 3.22%. The business had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently -404.49%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PSX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Phillips 66 from $82.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Phillips 66 from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.44.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Article: Dual Listing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.