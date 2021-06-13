Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 110,501 Shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 19.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 460,110 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 110,501 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Twitter were worth $29,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TWTR. Aristotle Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Twitter by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 17,717,399 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $955,005,000 after purchasing an additional 897,090 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Twitter in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $411,009,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of Twitter by 4,567.7% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,252,307 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,215,000 after purchasing an additional 7,096,935 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Twitter by 101.3% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,198,398 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $330,774,000 after purchasing an additional 2,616,278 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Twitter by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,881,922 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $210,207,000 after purchasing an additional 151,816 shares during the period. 78.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TWTR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of Twitter from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Twitter from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Twitter from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Twitter from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of Twitter to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Twitter presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.57.

In related news, insider Michael Montano sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.53, for a total transaction of $149,692.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.57, for a total transaction of $500,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 82,787 shares of company stock worth $4,713,231. 2.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TWTR opened at $60.50 on Friday. Twitter, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.23 and a 52 week high of $80.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.84 and a quick ratio of 4.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.39. The firm has a market cap of $48.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.71 and a beta of 0.74.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Twitter had a negative net margin of 23.05% and a negative return on equity of 11.06%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

