Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 11,803 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 382,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,803 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $26,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TSN. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Tyson Foods by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 351,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,639,000 after acquiring an additional 9,207 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 52,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter worth about $437,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 19,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 4,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter worth about $299,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.42% of the company’s stock.

In other Tyson Foods news, insider Shane Miller sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $385,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $995,918. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSN stock opened at $77.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.07, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.84. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.28 and a 1-year high of $81.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.23. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 5.00%. The business had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.56%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TSN. Stephens upped their price objective on Tyson Foods from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Argus upgraded Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Tyson Foods from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Tyson Foods from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.71.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

