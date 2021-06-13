Mizuho Trims The Southern (NYSE:SO) Target Price to $59.00

The Southern (NYSE:SO) had its target price cut by Mizuho from $61.00 to $59.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SO. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on The Southern from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Argus upped their target price on The Southern from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of The Southern in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays upped their target price on The Southern from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on The Southern from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Southern presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $67.08.

SO stock opened at $63.85 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.48. The Southern has a 12-month low of $50.40 and a 12-month high of $66.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.95, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.44.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.13. The Southern had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 15.99%. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. Equities analysts predict that The Southern will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. This is an increase from The Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.23%.

In other The Southern news, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 5,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total transaction of $348,199.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,666 shares in the company, valued at $1,171,291.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.45, for a total value of $166,125.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 94,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,256,333.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,474 shares of company stock valued at $2,778,346 in the last three months. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC raised its position in shares of The Southern by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 5,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA raised its position in shares of The Southern by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 13,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in shares of The Southern by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 39,924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,482,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149 shares during the period. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Southern by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 28,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 9,711 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of The Southern by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 180,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,200,000 after purchasing an additional 30,999 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.09% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

