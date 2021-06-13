Morgan Stanley Increases SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) Price Target to $15.75

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $14.50 to $15.75 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 0.32% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of SITE Centers from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of SITE Centers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Truist raised their target price on shares of SITE Centers from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of SITE Centers from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. SITE Centers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.23.

Shares of NYSE SITC opened at $15.70 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of -785.00 and a beta of 1.73. SITE Centers has a 1 year low of $6.59 and a 1 year high of $15.90.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.18). SITE Centers had a return on equity of 1.07% and a net margin of 4.12%. The company had revenue of $119.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. SITE Centers’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SITE Centers will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Conor Fennerty sold 23,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.58, for a total value of $345,793.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Terrance R. Ahern sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.80, for a total transaction of $666,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 126,311 shares in the company, valued at $1,869,402.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,644,624 shares of company stock worth $124,853,641 in the last three months. Insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SITC. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 158,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in SITE Centers by 73.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 315,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,196,000 after purchasing an additional 133,672 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in SITE Centers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $323,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in SITE Centers by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 20,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 3,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in SITE Centers by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 76,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 23,845 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

About SITE Centers

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

