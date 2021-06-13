Morgan Stanley Increases SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) Price Target to $15.75

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $14.50 to $15.75 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 0.32% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of SITE Centers from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of SITE Centers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Truist raised their target price on shares of SITE Centers from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of SITE Centers from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. SITE Centers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.23.
Shares of NYSE SITC opened at $15.70 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of -785.00 and a beta of 1.73. SITE Centers has a 1 year low of $6.59 and a 1 year high of $15.90.
In other news, CFO Conor Fennerty sold 23,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.58, for a total value of $345,793.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Terrance R. Ahern sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.80, for a total transaction of $666,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 126,311 shares in the company, valued at $1,869,402.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,644,624 shares of company stock worth $124,853,641 in the last three months. Insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SITC. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 158,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in SITE Centers by 73.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 315,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,196,000 after purchasing an additional 133,672 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in SITE Centers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $323,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in SITE Centers by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 20,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 3,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in SITE Centers by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 76,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 23,845 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.56% of the company’s stock.
About SITE Centers
SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.
