Morgan Stanley Increases United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Price Target to $130.00

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

UPS has been the subject of several other reports. Vertical Research started coverage on United Parcel Service in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on United Parcel Service from $260.00 to $237.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Argus increased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $205.63.

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $203.20 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $200.10. The company has a market capitalization of $176.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. United Parcel Service has a 52-week low of $99.59 and a 52-week high of $219.59.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.05. The business had revenue of $22.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.62 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 193.06% and a net margin of 5.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that United Parcel Service will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 49.57%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.5% in the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 40,224 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,838,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares during the period. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 47.3% during the first quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 17,498 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after buying an additional 5,620 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 10.7% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 27,438 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,665,000 after buying an additional 2,648 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Warren Averett Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at $248,000. 56.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

