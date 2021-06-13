Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Sells $2,553,897.12 in Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 11,031 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.52, for a total value of $2,553,897.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 18,579,640 shares in the company, valued at $4,301,558,252.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Joseph D. Mansueto also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 7th, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 8,266 shares of Morningstar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.65, for a total value of $2,162,798.90.

On Monday, May 3rd, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 17,032 shares of Morningstar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.46, for a total value of $4,504,282.72.

Shares of MORN opened at $235.82 on Friday. Morningstar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $139.19 and a 12-month high of $270.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.04 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $241.75.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 17.46%. The firm had revenue of $392.80 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in Morningstar by 4.4% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 993 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Morningstar by 2.9% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Morningstar by 88.9% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 119 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in Morningstar by 0.4% during the first quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 16,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,730,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ashford Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Morningstar by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.49% of the company’s stock.

Morningstar Company Profile

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index, as well as environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

