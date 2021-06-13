Mountain Province Diamonds (OTCMKTS:MPVDF) PT Raised to C$0.10

Mountain Province Diamonds (OTCMKTS:MPVDF) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$0.05 to C$0.10 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “underperform” rating on the stock.

MPVDF stock opened at $0.43 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $91.31 million, a P/E ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.73. Mountain Province Diamonds has a twelve month low of $0.20 and a twelve month high of $0.64.

Mountain Province Diamonds (OTCMKTS:MPVDF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $42.82 million for the quarter. Mountain Province Diamonds had a negative return on equity of 14.33% and a negative net margin of 99.49%.

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc, through its subsidiaries, focuses on the mining and marketing of rough diamonds worldwide. Its primary asset is its 49% interest in the Gahcho KuÃ© diamond mine comprising four mining leases covering an area of 10,353 hectares; and holds a 100% interest in the Kennady North project consisting of 22 federal leases and 97 claims covering an area of 106,202 hectares located in the Northwest Territories, Canada.

