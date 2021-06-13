Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Movado Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Movado Group from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th.

MOV stock opened at $31.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.32. Movado Group has a 12 month low of $9.39 and a 12 month high of $33.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $727.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 1.23.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.52. Movado Group had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 8.38%. Sell-side analysts expect that Movado Group will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

In other Movado Group news, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.43, for a total transaction of $157,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $642,083.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Efraim Grinberg sold 2,259 shares of Movado Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total transaction of $67,815.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 232,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,994,329.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,749 shares of company stock worth $1,044,970 over the last quarter. 28.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Movado Group by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Movado Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Movado Group by 264.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 2,973 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Movado Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Movado Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Institutional investors own 62.16% of the company’s stock.

Movado Group, Inc designs, sources, markets, and distributes watches worldwide. It operates in two segments, Watch and Accessory Brands, and Company Stores. The company offers its watches under the Movado, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, and MVMT brands, as well as licensed brands, such as Coach, Tommy Hilfiger, HUGO BOSS, Lacoste, and Scuderia Ferrari.

