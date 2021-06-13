MovieBloc 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $5.54 Million (MBL)

MovieBloc (CURRENCY:MBL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 13th. One MovieBloc coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0068 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, MovieBloc has traded 28.1% lower against the dollar. MovieBloc has a market capitalization of $43.44 million and $5.54 million worth of MovieBloc was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

MovieBloc Profile

MBL is a coin. It was first traded on March 13th, 2019. MovieBloc’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,408,840,180 coins. MovieBloc’s official Twitter account is @moviebloc . MovieBloc’s official message board is medium.com/moviebloc . The official website for MovieBloc is moviebloc.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Using the blockchain technology, MovieBloc aims to create the biggest and most participant-centric film ecosystem. The Creators will get a transparent revenue share, audience data, and equal screening opportunity; the viewers will access various films & contents and get rewarded for providing curation, subtitle, and marketing material to the ecosystem. “

MovieBloc Coin Trading

