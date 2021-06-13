Mr Price Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MRPLY) Short Interest Update

Mr Price Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MRPLY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 90.9% from the May 13th total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, HSBC cut shares of Mr Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd.

OTCMKTS MRPLY traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 119,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,107. Mr Price Group has a 52 week low of $6.75 and a 52 week high of $17.94.

Mr Price Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a fashion value retailer serving women, men, and children in South Africa and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Apparel, Home, and Financial Services and Cellular. It offers clothing, underwear, footwear, cosmetics, and accessories; furniture and kids merchandise; sporting, outdoor, and fitness products comprising footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories; women's smart and casual fashion and intimate wear; and home textile and dÃ©cor products for bedroom, living-room, bathroom, kitchen, and dining-room.

