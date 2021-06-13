MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) Stock Holdings Boosted by Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its position in shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 103,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,863 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ owned 0.26% of MSA Safety worth $15,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSA. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of MSA Safety by 291.4% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in MSA Safety in the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Permanens Capital L.P. grew its position in MSA Safety by 233.3% in the 4th quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in MSA Safety by 111.0% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new position in MSA Safety in the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.31, for a total transaction of $114,284.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,642,141.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MSA opened at $166.74 on Friday. MSA Safety Incorporated has a twelve month low of $102.15 and a twelve month high of $172.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.15. The company has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.06 and a beta of 0.91.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.01. MSA Safety had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The company had revenue of $308.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is a positive change from MSA Safety’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.11%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MSA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MSA Safety from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of MSA Safety in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.33.

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, utilities, military, and mining industries in North America, Latin America, and internationally.

