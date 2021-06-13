mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) Trading Down 27.5% Over Last Week (MTA)

mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) (CURRENCY:MTA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 13th. Over the last week, mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) has traded 27.5% lower against the dollar. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) has a total market capitalization of $14.38 million and approximately $2.28 million worth of mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) was traded on exchanges in the last day. One mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) coin can now be bought for about $0.83 or 0.00002116 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.39 or 0.00059690 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002551 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003723 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.78 or 0.00022415 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002554 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $315.57 or 0.00805306 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,177.38 or 0.08108326 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.93 or 0.00084027 BTC.

mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) Coin Profile

mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) is a coin. Its launch date was July 13th, 2020. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA)’s total supply is 99,995,245 coins and its circulating supply is 17,336,544 coins. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA)’s official Twitter account is @mstable_

According to CryptoCompare, “mStable is designed to unify the stablecoins, lending, and swapping into one standard. mStable assets are liquidity shares that also function as stablecoins in their own right. “

Buying and Selling mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA)

