Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) will announce $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Mueller Water Products’ earnings. Mueller Water Products posted earnings of $0.11 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mueller Water Products will report full-year earnings of $0.60 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.57 to $0.61. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Mueller Water Products.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $267.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.20 million. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Mueller Water Products in the first quarter valued at $54,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Mueller Water Products by 142.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,716 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Mueller Water Products in the first quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mueller Water Products in the fourth quarter valued at $129,000. 88.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mueller Water Products stock opened at $14.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 30.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.44. Mueller Water Products has a 12-month low of $8.51 and a 12-month high of $15.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.31%.

About Mueller Water Products

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for use in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug, automatic control, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off.

