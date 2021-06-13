MYDA Advisors LLC Invests $184,000 in Liquid Media Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:YVR)

MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Liquid Media Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:YVR) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 44,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,000.

Separately, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liquid Media Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 3.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ YVR opened at $1.95 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.38. The stock has a market cap of $21.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 0.54. Liquid Media Group Ltd. has a one year low of $1.27 and a one year high of $7.50.

Liquid Media Group Ltd. operates as a media and entertainment company. The company provides video game products primarily for the casual-game consumers; and publishes video games for interactive entertainment hardware platforms. It also offers VFX and animation production, broadcasting, and other streaming services; and distributes third-party film and TV content through its digital platforms.

