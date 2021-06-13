MYDA Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Good Works Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GWAC)

MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Good Works Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GWAC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000. MYDA Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of Good Works Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GWAC. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Good Works Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $469,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Good Works Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,731,000. Ionic Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Good Works Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $366,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Good Works Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $1,706,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Good Works Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $5,935,000. 49.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GWAC stock opened at $10.01 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.07. Good Works Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.70 and a 52-week high of $13.23.

Good Works Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Houston, Texas.

