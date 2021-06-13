Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) Trading 3.7% Higher

Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) traded up 3.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $114.49 and last traded at $114.49. 95 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 212,865 shares. The stock had previously closed at $110.39.
Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Nabors Industries from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Nabors Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $43.90.
The firm has a market cap of $997.54 million, a PE ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 3.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $95.71.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,490 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 44,513 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,160,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 20,258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,224 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 12,483.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 755 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.78% of the company’s stock.
Nabors Industries Company Profile (NYSE:NBR)
Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. The company operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running, wellbore placement, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD), equipment manufacturing, and rig instrumentation services; and logging-while-drilling systems and services, as well as drilling optimization software.
