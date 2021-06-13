Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) Trading 3.7% Higher

Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) traded up 3.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $114.49 and last traded at $114.49. 95 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 212,865 shares. The stock had previously closed at $110.39.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Nabors Industries from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Nabors Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $43.90.

The firm has a market cap of $997.54 million, a PE ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 3.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $95.71.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($20.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($20.10) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $461.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.08 million. Nabors Industries had a negative net margin of 29.27% and a negative return on equity of 41.51%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nabors Industries Ltd. will post -58.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,490 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 44,513 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,160,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 20,258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,224 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 12,483.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 755 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.78% of the company’s stock.

Nabors Industries Company Profile

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. The company operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running, wellbore placement, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD), equipment manufacturing, and rig instrumentation services; and logging-while-drilling systems and services, as well as drilling optimization software.

