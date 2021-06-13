Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM) Stock Position Increased by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM) by 90.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,953 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 28,974 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Nano Dimension were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Nano Dimension during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of Nano Dimension during the first quarter worth $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Nano Dimension during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Nano Dimension during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Nano Dimension by 155.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. 17.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NNDM opened at $7.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 2.36. Nano Dimension Ltd. has a 1-year low of $1.31 and a 1-year high of $17.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.18.

Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The technology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $1.97 million for the quarter. Nano Dimension had a negative net margin of 1,588.77% and a negative return on equity of 9.92%.

Nano Dimension Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides additive electronics in Israel and internationally. Its flagship product is the proprietary DragonFly lights-out digital manufacturing (LDM) system, a precision system that produces professional multilayer circuit-boards, radio frequency antennas, sensors, conductive geometries, and molded connected devices for prototyping through custom additive manufacturing.

