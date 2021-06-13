NanoFlex Power Co. (OTCMKTS:OPVS) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

NanoFlex Power Co. (OTCMKTS:OPVS) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 90.5% from the May 13th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 421,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of NanoFlex Power stock remained flat at $$0.09 on Friday. 90 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 155,581. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.09. NanoFlex Power has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.28.

Get NanoFlex Power alerts:

NanoFlex Power Company Profile

NanoFlex Power Corporation researches, develops, commercializes, and licenses photovoltaic technologies that enable thin film solar products. The company has worldwide license and right to sublicense intellectual property resulting from its sponsored research programs, which have resulted in a portfolio of issued and pending U.S.

Further Reading: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for NanoFlex Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NanoFlex Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.