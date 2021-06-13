NanoFlex Power Co. (OTCMKTS:OPVS) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

NanoFlex Power Co. (OTCMKTS:OPVS) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 90.5% from the May 13th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 421,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of NanoFlex Power stock remained flat at $$0.09 on Friday. 90 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 155,581. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.09. NanoFlex Power has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.28.
NanoFlex Power Company Profile
