Nathan’s Famous, Inc. (NATH) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 18th

Nathan’s Famous, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATH) declared a dividend on Friday, June 11th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share by the restaurant operator on Friday, June 25th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 18th.
Shares of NASDAQ NATH traded down $2.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $70.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,103. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.71. The firm has a market cap of $288.11 million, a PE ratio of 23.76 and a beta of 0.43. Nathan’s Famous has a 1-year low of $50.00 and a 1-year high of $78.89.
