Nathan’s Famous, Inc. (NATH) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 18th

Nathan’s Famous, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATH) declared a dividend on Friday, June 11th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share by the restaurant operator on Friday, June 25th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ NATH traded down $2.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $70.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,103. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.71. The firm has a market cap of $288.11 million, a PE ratio of 23.76 and a beta of 0.43. Nathan’s Famous has a 1-year low of $50.00 and a 1-year high of $78.89.

About Nathan’s Famous

Nathan's Famous, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the foodservice industry. The company owns and franchises restaurants under the Nathan's Famous brand name, as well as sells products bearing the Nathan's Famous trademarks through various channels of distribution. It also has license agreements for the manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of Nathan's Famous branded hot dogs, sausages, and corned beef products in refrigerated consumer packages to be resold through retail channels, such as supermarkets, groceries, mass merchandisers, and club stores; and other Nathan's Famous branded refrigerated meat products in consumer packages to be resold through retail channels.

