Navellier & Associates Inc Acquires New Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Navellier & Associates Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 9,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,493,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 13.0% during the first quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Cummins by 3.6% during the first quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in Cummins by 1.3% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in Cummins by 1.6% during the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in Cummins by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CMI shares. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Cummins from $291.00 to $358.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Bank of America raised shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Cummins from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $260.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $261.70.

NYSE CMI opened at $250.00 on Friday. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.61 and a 12 month high of $277.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $36.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $259.52.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.57. Cummins had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 22.10%. The company had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 15.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were given a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.33%.

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

