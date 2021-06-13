Navellier & Associates Inc Cuts Stock Position in PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI)

Navellier & Associates Inc lessened its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) by 16.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,039 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc’s holdings in PennyMac Financial Services were worth $3,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PFSI. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 92.1% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on PFSI shares. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $80.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $107.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (down previously from $75.00) on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $73.00 price target (down previously from $77.00) on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.50.

In other PennyMac Financial Services news, Director Farhad Nanji acquired 208,973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $57.09 per share, with a total value of $11,930,268.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total transaction of $929,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 1,275,465 shares of company stock worth $79,081,691 and have sold 731,572 shares worth $44,577,861. Company insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Financial Services stock opened at $62.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.02 and a 1-year high of $70.99. The stock has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.12.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $5.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.79 by ($0.64). The company had revenue of $944.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $982.06 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 55.61% and a net margin of 43.72%. The business’s revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 17.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.82%.

About PennyMac Financial Services

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

