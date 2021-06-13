Navellier & Associates Inc Invests $5.75 Million in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Navellier & Associates Inc purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 77,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,752,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PINS. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Pinterest in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Pinterest in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Pinterest by 159.5% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in Pinterest in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in Pinterest in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. 61.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 2,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $161,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.88, for a total value of $1,006,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 797,592 shares of company stock valued at $55,123,114 over the last three months. Company insiders own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PINS opened at $68.18 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.31. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.07 and a 1 year high of $89.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 758.33 and a beta of 1.25.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.19. Pinterest had a positive return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. The business had revenue of $485.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.49 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PINS shares. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Pinterest from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Pinterest from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $78.00 price target (down previously from $94.00) on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Pinterest from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pinterest presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.58.

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

