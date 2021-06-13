Navellier & Associates Inc Sells 5,141 Shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Navellier & Associates Inc reduced its stake in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 189,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,141 shares during the quarter. Rollins accounts for 1.2% of Navellier & Associates Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Navellier & Associates Inc’s holdings in Rollins were worth $6,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ROL. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its stake in Rollins by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 7,971 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Rollins by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 924 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Rollins by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Rollins by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Rollins by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. 39.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ROL shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Rollins from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

Rollins stock opened at $33.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.61 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.22. Rollins, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.02 and a fifty-two week high of $43.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $535.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $517.60 million. Rollins had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 31.56%. Rollins’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Rollins’s payout ratio is 59.26%.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

