Neil Parikh Sells 5,804 Shares of Casper Sleep Inc. (NYSE:CSPR) Stock

Casper Sleep Inc. (NYSE:CSPR) Director Neil Parikh sold 5,804 shares of Casper Sleep stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $69,648.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,085,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,028,088. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Neil Parikh also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Casper Sleep alerts:

On Monday, April 5th, Neil Parikh sold 120,000 shares of Casper Sleep stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total value of $866,400.00.

CSPR stock opened at $9.73 on Friday. Casper Sleep Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.53 and a 1 year high of $12.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.75, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.73.

Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.03. Casper Sleep had a negative return on equity of 242.35% and a negative net margin of 14.91%. The firm had revenue of $127.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.46 million. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Casper Sleep Inc. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Casper Sleep from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Casper Sleep from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Casper Sleep from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Casper Sleep from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Wedbush raised Casper Sleep from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $10.50 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Casper Sleep currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Casper Sleep in the 1st quarter valued at $2,817,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Casper Sleep in the 4th quarter valued at $168,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Casper Sleep by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 8,571 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in Casper Sleep by 445.9% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 328,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after acquiring an additional 268,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Casper Sleep by 224.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,587 shares during the last quarter. 48.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Casper Sleep

Casper Sleep Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells sleep products to consumers in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers a range of mattresses, pillows, sheets, duvets, bedroom furniture, sleep accessories, sleep technology, and other sleep-centric products and services. As of December 31, 2020, the company distributed its products through its e-commerce platform, 67 Casper retail stores, and 20 retail partners.

Recommended Story: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for Casper Sleep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casper Sleep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.