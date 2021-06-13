Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) Major Shareholder Shelby J. Butterfield Sells 5,000 Shares

Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) major shareholder Shelby J. Butterfield sold 5,000 shares of Nelnet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.72, for a total value of $373,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 136,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,209,815.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NNI stock opened at $77.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $74.93. Nelnet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.33 and a 52 week high of $78.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a quick ratio of 92.07 and a current ratio of 92.07.

Get Nelnet alerts:

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The credit services provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $340.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.23 million. Nelnet had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 30.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.62) earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NNI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Nelnet by 147.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,135 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 7,235 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in Nelnet in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Magnolia Group LLC grew its position in Nelnet by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 1,628,593 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $116,021,000 after acquiring an additional 51,960 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Nelnet in the fourth quarter valued at about $449,000. Finally, Sycale Advisors NY LLC grew its position in Nelnet by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. Sycale Advisors NY LLC now owns 363,515 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,897,000 after acquiring an additional 114,077 shares during the last quarter. 34.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet raised Nelnet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

About Nelnet

Nelnet, Inc engages in loan servicing, communications, and education technology, services, and payment processing businesses worldwide. The company's Loan Servicing and Systems is involved in loan servicing activities, such as loan conversion, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliation, and claim processing activities for student loan portfolio and third-party clients.

Read More: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Nelnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nelnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.