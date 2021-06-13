Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nephros develops advanced End Stage Renal Disease, or ESRD, therapy technology and products that would address both patient treatment needs and the clinical and financial needs of the treatment provider. “

Separately, Maxim Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Nephros in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

Shares of NEPH opened at $9.19 on Wednesday. Nephros has a 12-month low of $5.08 and a 12-month high of $9.35. The company has a quick ratio of 7.09, a current ratio of 10.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $91.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.41 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.12.

Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. Nephros had a negative return on equity of 30.24% and a negative net margin of 47.27%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nephros will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nephros during the 1st quarter worth approximately $123,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Nephros by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 4,071 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Nephros by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 55,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. Samjo Capital LLC bought a new stake in Nephros during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,719,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Services LLC grew its position in Nephros by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 622,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,141,000 after acquiring an additional 47,673 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.53% of the company’s stock.

Nephros Company Profile

Nephros, Inc, a commercial-stage company, develops and sells water solutions to the medical and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Filtration, Pathogen Detection, and Renal Products. Its ultrafilters are used in dialysis centers for the removal of biological contaminants from water and bicarbonate concentrate; and in hospitals for the prevention of infection from waterborne pathogens, such as legionella and pseudomonas, as well as in military and outdoor recreation, commercial, and other healthcare facilities.

