Nervos Network Market Cap Reaches $486.30 Million (CKB)

Nervos Network (CURRENCY:CKB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 13th. One Nervos Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0182 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Nervos Network has a total market capitalization of $486.30 million and $24.83 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Nervos Network has traded 13.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,897.99 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,488.45 or 0.06397376 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000830 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $611.76 or 0.01572725 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.99 or 0.00434445 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.78 or 0.00148550 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $261.75 or 0.00672908 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $169.79 or 0.00436506 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00007155 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.82 or 0.00040670 BTC.

Nervos Network Coin Profile

Nervos Network (CRYPTO:CKB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 32,472,312,049 coins and its circulating supply is 26,669,806,435 coins. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/NervosNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Nervos Network is nervos.org . The official message board for Nervos Network is medium.com/nervosnetwork . Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @NervosNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem and collection of protocols designed to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum today. The Nervos CKB (Common Knowledge Base) is the layer 1, proof of work public blockchain protocol of the Nervos Network. It allows any crypto-asset to be stored with the security, immutability and permissionless nature of Bitcoin while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling and captures the total network value through its “store of value” crypto-economic design and native token, the CKByte. “

Buying and Selling Nervos Network

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using U.S. dollars.

