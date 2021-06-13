NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Receives $69.37 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-five research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $69.37.

Several research firms have weighed in on NTAP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Cowen increased their price objective on NetApp from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on NetApp from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on NetApp from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on NetApp from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd.

Get NetApp alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NetApp by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,508,222 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,272,322,000 after purchasing an additional 470,295 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NetApp by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,178,330 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $302,985,000 after purchasing an additional 335,321 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of NetApp in the 1st quarter worth $266,984,000. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of NetApp by 70.3% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,488,753 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $253,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NetApp by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,331,443 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $220,710,000 after acquiring an additional 800,706 shares during the period. 90.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NTAP traded down $0.26 on Tuesday, hitting $83.37. 1,506,178 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,794,990. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $77.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84. NetApp has a 12 month low of $39.96 and a 12 month high of $84.19. The company has a market capitalization of $18.56 billion, a PE ratio of 25.89, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.28.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The data storage provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.05. NetApp had a return on equity of 164.35% and a net margin of 12.71%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that NetApp will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from NetApp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.18%.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

Featured Article: What is Compound Interest?



Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.