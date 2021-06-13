Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Shares Sold by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lessened its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 2.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 222 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 81.8% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp grew its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 60.9% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 315.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NBIX opened at $98.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.05 and a beta of 0.77. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $86.02 and a one year high of $136.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $94.90. The company has a quick ratio of 5.55, a current ratio of 5.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.14). Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 40.53% and a net margin of 38.45%. The firm had revenue of $236.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.81 million. As a group, analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NBIX. TheStreet cut Neurocrine Biosciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $145.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $119.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $112.00 to $107.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Friday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Neurocrine Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.21.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceutical products for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric-based diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA, a VMAT2 inhibitor for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; ONGENTYS, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor used as an adjunct therapy to levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with Parkinson's disease; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for the treatment of endometriosis pain; and ORIAHNN, a GnRH antagonist for the management of heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids.

