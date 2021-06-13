Neutron (NTRN) Trading Down 33.6% This Week

Neutron (CURRENCY:NTRN) traded 33.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 13th. In the last seven days, Neutron has traded down 33.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Neutron coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Neutron has a market cap of $158,692.21 and approximately $1.00 worth of Neutron was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Emercoin (EMC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0911 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Vortex Defi (VTX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000110 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Petrachor (PTA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000012 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00013534 BTC.

Neutron Coin Profile

Neutron (NTRN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on May 19th, 2016. Neutron’s total supply is 39,121,694 coins. Neutron’s official Twitter account is @Neutron_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Neutron’s official website is www.neutroncoin.com . The Reddit community for Neutron is /r/NeutronCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutron is an SHA-256d crypto currency with a 79 second block time target and a 5 hour proof of stake maturity with a varying interest reward. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Neutron Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutron directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neutron should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Neutron using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

